Happy Sunday! A beautiful afternoon is ahead with highs in the low/mid 60s, right around average temperatures for this time of year! We enjoy sunny skies throughout the next few days and stay nice and dry, but we will slowly start to warm back up. Overnight we cool to the upper 30s/low 40s, but by Monday afternoon we return to the low 70s. We get warmer and warmer throughout the week with rain and storms possible on Halloween.

Have a great day!