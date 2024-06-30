A fall-like Monday coming up

Our Sunday afternoon turned a bit active with the passing of the cold front. It did manage to kick up a fuss for some with some very heavy rain, small hail and even some strong wind. Now that the activity has passed, we are left with the after effects of the cold front which is falling humidity and temperatures. Lows tonight will dip to the 50s! Monday is looking fabulous with a great fall-like feel and full sun. Afternoon highs will only reach the 80 degree mark with some keeping in the 70s all day. Enjoy it because the heat quickly returns on Tuesday and beyond. The temperature trend will be in the low 90s until midweek then more showers and thunderstorms will knock most of the state back to the 80s for the 4th of July and beyond.