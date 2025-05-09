A fantastic weather weekend

After a stunning Friday with sunshine, we have more of this kind of weather ahead for the weekend. A mostly clear sky tonight means temperatures will drop to the upper 30s/low 40s making for a chilly start to Saturday. Plenty of sun will continue through the day with high temperatures warming into the low 70s and we'll move up to the mid/upper 70s by Sunday. Mother's Day will be a beautiful one only with a very small chance for a stray shower in far southern KY. Rain and thunderstorms will return for early work week...Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will really ramp up later in the week as we move up to the 80s!