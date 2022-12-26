A few more cold days before a warm up

Happy Monday! It was a bone-chilling Holiday weekend, but the good news is that we will start to warm up this week! We still have a few days in the cold with lows in the low 20s on Tuesday morning, but we will climb to the mid-30s, the warmest we've been since last week. Light snow is still possible throughout the day tomorrow but get ready for a warm up throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures may even reach the low 60s by this weekend and into the New Year! Talk about ending the year on a HIGH note. Rain chances will also increase at the end of the week and into the beginning of 2023.

Have a great evening!