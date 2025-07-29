A few more days of heat before we cool off

Our heat wave continues for another day before a cold front brings our temperatures back down to seasonal highs. To reach this cooldown, we will need to survive one more day of extreme heat. Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, as our highs will reach the middle 90s with heat indices in the triple digits for some of us. It will be a more active day than Tuesday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. By the evening, our heat advisory will expire, and our temperatures will begin to fall to the 70s and then the middle 80s during the day on Thursday. Thanks to a cold front, our temperatures will fall to the lower 80s by the weekend.