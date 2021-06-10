A Few More Days with Rain

The low pressure has continued to sit and spin slowly over us which has kept us under the very moist air mass for nearly the past week. Eventually, this low will move on, but we still have a couple more days with rain and storm chances here in the Ohio Valley. For the remainder of today, scattered showers (some very heavy) continue to fall until we get past sundown. The action will dwindle overnight with patchy fog possible late. We begin Friday with fairly calm conditions, but exactly like the past few days, the showers and storms get firing up around midday and last through the afternoon and evening. They will still be hit and miss with some picking up heavy rain, and others seeing sprinkles.

As we enter the weekend, our rain chances will drop off slightly, but a weak front begins to approach our area Saturday afternoon sending us the chance to pick up a shower. The front actually moves through on Sunday, so rain chances will ramp up mainly Sunday afternoon in the warmest part of the day. After that, we truly begin to dry out for not only a few hours, but several days! High temperatures will be warm this weekend...in the mid 80s with some humidity staying put, but next week we'll see the low 80s, more sunshine and much more comfortable dew point temperatures.