A few more dry days

Our work week has been a nice one thus far, weather wise. We have had some sun, some clouds and even a nice breeze to make mid June feel not so mid June-like. Temperatures have been a bit below normal, but don't worry, the summer heat is coming back pretty soon. For Thursday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and mostly dry weather too. Just like today, there is a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but the majority stay dry. Leading into late week/weekend, we have increasing rain chances especially by Sunday. Even most of next week looks a bit wetter than we've seen in a while. Rain chances are between 40 and 50 percent from Sunday through Wednesday at least. And over the next 7 days, it is possible we could see as much as 2-2.5 inches of rain across southern Kentucky mainly. Temperatures will also hit and remain in the low/mid 80s for the next several days.