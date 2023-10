Happy Tuesday! Another beautiful day ahead for Wednesday, but definitely a hot one. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with a previous record high of 91! But, the colder weather is on it's way. A strong cold front will spark up some showers and storms on Friday with much cooler air following that. Friday, we will cool to the 70s, and by Saturday temperatures will be in the low 60s! Lows will be dipping into the upper 30s and 40s.

Have a great evening!