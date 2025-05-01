A few more rounds of storms

It is another very warm and humid day where thunderstorms and rain showers have been firing up across the Commonwealth. Most of central and northern KY are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 pm with the threat for strong storms that may produce very heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gusts. Keep the umbrella around for this kind of action which will linger until sunset. Overnight, much of the storms will fade and temperatures will cool to the 60s. For Friday, Oaks Day, we have more rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the pipeline. It will not be an all-day rain, but there will be times of heavy showers plus more wind. When we don't have storms nearby, we will see some sun and that will push our temperatures into the mid 70s. The weekend will be cooler (in the mid 60s) with more showers available. Derby Day, again, won't be a washout, but the rain gear will need to stay close by. Once we get beyond Sunday, we will see rain chances decrease some for the start of the work week. Temperatures will hover around seasonable for a change.