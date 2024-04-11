A few more storms on the way

Our Thursday has not been a pleasant one with all the soaking rain showers throughout the day and we are not finished with the rain yet. We have another push of potential storms moving in this evening before we see a break from the activity overnight. Showers may still be around tonight as temperatures fall to the 40s. The Slight Risk for severe storms remains in tact for a few more hours and high water issues may still present themselves.

Friday will be another chilly day in the wake of the cold front. Afternoon highs, along with clouds, may only reach the mid to upper 50s. If you plan to spend time outdoors tomorrow, you'll want that heavy jacket around and even an umbrella as we still have a few more showers to trickle through the region lasting through the afternoon.

Once we get past the work week, we will welcome much nicer, drier and warmer weather for the weekend. Expect full sunshine on Saturday with highs pressing 70 and then we roll on up into the 70s on Sunday. Next week looks really warm.