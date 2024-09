Happy Monday! We are in the final week of summer and we have some warm temperatures to go with it. But, there is the chance for some rain early on Tuesday. A low pressure system (potentially tropical) will be sliding towards Kentucky, this will build in some cloud cover and rain chances for our southeastern counties. We will cool to the upper 70s/low 80s Tuesday afternoon but more sunshine and highs reaching the mid 80s will be expected for the rest of the week.

Have a great evening!