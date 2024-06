Happy Sunday! A few storms and showers will be popping up this morning due to a cold front sweeping through Central Kentucky. This front will help cool us down and also bring in some drier conditions with lots of sunshine for the second half of the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and drop to the 50s overnight! Monday will be dry with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s! The cool down doesn't last long, as highs return to the low 90s on Tuesday.

Have a great day!