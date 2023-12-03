Gloomy weather continues Monday

Our Sunday has been a pretty uneventful one as we even saw some sun along with the strong cool breezes. Tonight, we'll stay dry as temperatures drop off to the mid 30s. For the start of the new work week, rain showers will still be around. Look for a few light showers through the morning and toward midday. In the afternoon, we will begin to dry out and could see a bit of sun, otherwise we will be cloudy all day. Tuesday will still be a bit active as another round of light rain will trickle through. By midweek and into late week, we will dry and even see some more sun. Temperatures on those dry days will push up into the 50s, even low 60s, but it will be short-lived. Next weekend, we will keep an eye on a bigger storm system that could bring us heavier rain, and even the chance for a few snow flakes. Stay tuned.