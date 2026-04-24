A few showers for Saturday

Rain chances return as we inch closer to the weekend. For the rest of this evening, the showers will be very hit and miss with most of the action staying in western KY. Overnight, a few showers and some thunder may be the case as low temperatures dip to the low 60s. Saturday will begin with clouds and showers mainly in southern and eastern KY. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little closer to normal (low to mid 70s). Sunday will bring back more sunshine but a slightly cooler feel. We will keep an eye on a few storm systems to move in for next work week bringing a higher chance for rain.