A few showers stick around for the weekend

Happy Saturday! It will be a bit of a gloomy weekend with some shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. Today, showers will be on the less active side and will also be a lot lighter. Cloud cover moves in late this morning and rain chances will move in by the afternoon. Sunday, a few isolated storms will be possible along with some heavier rain possible. The temperatures will remain in the upper 70s this weekend with drier conditions and hotter temperatures for the work week.

Have a great weekend!