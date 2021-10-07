A Few Showers Still Around Friday

Yesterday proved to be an eventful evening and night with a lot of rain plus a few strong thunderstorms that even went tornado warned, but we only saw a couple of strong wind reports out of the action. Most of the state today has been in a dry slot which has dried us up a bit in preparation for another round of showers coming this evening and tonight. The past 24 hour rain total map shows between 1 and 2 inches for our western counties while eastern KY saw very little rain. Now, as the low pressure is beginning to shift northeast, it looks like more rain is expected for our eastern counties soon. Overnight, showers and storms are likely and even a few around Friday too. By Friday evening, we should dry out again leading up to a much calmer, nicer weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday look to hold more sun than we've seen all week as temperatures warm up a bit, too, which is great timing for the fall meet at Keeneland as well as the UK game Saturday. Look for the same summer-y pattern to linger through next week with highs in the low 80s most days. We should be around 73° for normal highs so we will be around 10° above normal. We will stay in a mainly dry, sunny and warm weather pattern at least until mid October. Long-range models hint at some cooler, more fall-like air finally moving in past next weekend.