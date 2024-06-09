Watch Now
A few showers/storms for some

Isolated storms possible in southern counties
Rain chances
Rain chances
High temperatures
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 09, 2024

Happy Sunday! More clouds build in for today with a stray shower or two possible. The best chance for rain and storms will be in our southern counties, on and off this morning and afternoon. We aren't anticipating strong thunderstorms but heavy rain will be possible. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s with cooler temperatures behind a cold front that sweeps through today. Highs reach the low 70s on Monday with plenty of sunshine on the way. Highs this week climb to the upper 80s and low 90s!

Have a great day!

