A few showers this weekend

Today was finally dry as advertised as many clouds hung around much of the day, but should begin to clear out into the night. Trick-or-Treating will be dry, but chilly and breezy so wear the coat. Saturday will hold mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures will only get to the mid 50s. A stray shower could work its way into the Bluegrass after 2 pm or so Saturday. Remember to set your clocks BACK one hour before bed Saturday night! On Sunday, there's another push of moisture so our rain chance comes up a bit more. It won't be a wash-out this weekend, but you might want the umbrella around for outdoor events. Next week looks fantastic as we get days worth of sunshine and dry weather, also a decent warm up toward normal (low to mid 60s).