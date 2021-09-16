A Few Warm Days To Go

Yesterday we battled wet, soggy weather all day so today has certainly been much better, but we don't have the pleasant dry air like we normally do after a cold front passes. It's still feeling a bit steamy and humid out there as moisture increases from the south. Rain chances are still possible today, but mostly just in southeastern KY as a bit of energy is leftover from yesterday's cold front which is now passing off the east coast. We also have another potential tropical storm brewing in the Atlantic just off the Carolinas' coast. This system is not too well-defined, but has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next day or two.

Meanwhile, here at home, we are stuck between weather-makers so most of our coming days will remain fairly quiet and dry, but tomorrow and Saturday will both hold a chance to pick up a shower or two as one system will move up toward Tennessee from the Gulf. Saturday brings a bit better chance for scattered showers through the afternoon as temperatures hang out in the mid 80s. Some sun will also be available each day now through the weekend. Next week, a strong cold front will bring us more unsettled weather plus a chance to cool way down just in time for Autumn.