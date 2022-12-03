A freezing start to Sunday

Many started off with rain early this Saturday morning with high wind gusts from a sharp cold front that barreled through, but temperatures have remined mild in spite of the front. Tonight will be a different story as we are expected to drop quickly into the low 30s and upper 20s for most as we kick off Sunday morning. Sunshine mixed with cirrus clouds will help us to only warm to the mid 40s and winds will be light.

Sunday is also looking like the only dry day we have coming in the next several. A near-stationary boundary will be setting up starting Monday and this will keep rain chances in the forecast every day taking us into next weekend. The umbrellas will be needed each day but especially midweek. The rain might be soaking at times sending our forecast totals into the "few inches". Otherwise, temperatures keep mild this coming work week...mostly the 50s. Wednesday is likely the warmest in the mid 60s!