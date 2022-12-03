Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A freezing start to Sunday

Mid 40s for the afternoon
315532804_521954969975346_343073601599448049_n.jpg
wlex
315532804_521954969975346_343073601599448049_n.jpg
313480920_1476169216202006_579987024397532735_n.jpg
Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 16:47:41-05

Many started off with rain early this Saturday morning with high wind gusts from a sharp cold front that barreled through, but temperatures have remined mild in spite of the front. Tonight will be a different story as we are expected to drop quickly into the low 30s and upper 20s for most as we kick off Sunday morning. Sunshine mixed with cirrus clouds will help us to only warm to the mid 40s and winds will be light.

Sunday is also looking like the only dry day we have coming in the next several. A near-stationary boundary will be setting up starting Monday and this will keep rain chances in the forecast every day taking us into next weekend. The umbrellas will be needed each day but especially midweek. The rain might be soaking at times sending our forecast totals into the "few inches". Otherwise, temperatures keep mild this coming work week...mostly the 50s. Wednesday is likely the warmest in the mid 60s!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results