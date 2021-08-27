A Good Pool Weather Weekend

Just like every other day this work week, we have started our Friday with bright and hot sunshine, then the action got going this afternoon and showers have been falling all across the state, this time more in our neck of the woods. Keep the umbrella around for any outdoor plans you have this evening. With all the moisture that is in the atmosphere, it is safe to say that some of these showers will be torrential and may not move much at all so localized flooding is a potential. The late evening hours and overnight will diminish the action, and we'll be much calmer and dry.

For the weekend ahead, the best time to be outdoors will be early in the day. The mornings will bring a lot of sunshine which will cause the days to heat up fast. The hottest part of the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are a possibility, more so on Sunday than Saturday. Both days will hold high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values into the mid or even upper 90s just like all this week. It will be excellent weather for one good final pool weekend.

The heat will finally subside as we roll into next week because we have a couple of weather-makers on the way. One is a cold front entering the state on Monday bringing us more widespread showers, and the other is Hurricane Ida which is gaining strength as it moves northwest toward Cuba. It will enter the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning and continue it's path toward the U.S. Ida could even become a Cat 3 hurricane before making landfall over Louisiana late Sunday. We may even see rain from the remnants of Ida as it continues to move toward the Tennessee Valley by midweek.