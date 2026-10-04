A gorgeous start to the new week

The weather across Kentucky has been lovely today and we will continue this beautiful stretch at least for a few more days. Temperatures began in the 50s for many this morning and we hit the 70s this afternoon. Tonight, with a few clouds, we should dip back down to around 50 degrees. That will be a chilly start to Monday, but sunshine will help us to warm into the low/mid 70s by the afternoon. We will rinse and repeat that same weather for Tuesday. This entire work week will be under the effects of high pressure so rain chances are slim to none. We don't have a bit of a rain chance until next weekend. Until then, temperatures will warm into and stay in the low 80s through Friday.