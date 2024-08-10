A great remainder of weekend

This Saturday has been a fantastic one if you like the cooler weather. Temperatures have only reached about the 80-degree mark and we get another great day to finish up the weekend. Sunday will start cool with early morning lows in the mid-50s then we get the sun back and see afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Monday looks very similar only we may add in a few more clouds. The later in the week we go, the more clouds and better chances of rain we will see.

It looks like Friday and next Saturday will be the better of the days to receive rain, though we can't rule out a few showers here and there a bit earlier in the week.

Temperatures will be comfortable through mid week then we get back to the mid and upper-80s on Thursday.