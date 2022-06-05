A Great Sunday

Our second half of the weekend continues with the nice weather, but heat kicks back in this afternoon. It is good pool weather, but please remember to wear sunscreen. High temperatures will warm to the mid 80s this afternoon, but humidity levels remain slight. Ice cream melt time will be pretty low meaning it won' t take long to melt especially in the sun. Today will likely be our last completely dry day for a bit, so soak up the sun safely. For the start of your new work week, things take a more slightly unsettled turn with a couple of different systems coming in and producing scattered shower and thunderstorm chances starting late Monday and picking up Tuesday and Wednesday. Every work day will hold at least a chance for rain, but Thursday's chance is low. Temperatures will lower to the mid 70s by late week and next weekend.