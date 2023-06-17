A great, sunny Sunday inbound

So far our weekend has been fantastic. Plenty of sunshine to go around, but it has been hazy from smoke at times. The remainder of the weekend will be great as well, and we'll even get in on some summer time heat as we wrap up the last few days of actual spring. For Sunday, highs will be in the mid, possibly upper, 80s. Rain chances are falling, unfortunately. Monday and Tuesday hold the better chance for rain and storms, but mostly scattered. Some models forecast a cooler trend next week, but we are calling for up to mid 80s. Happy Father's Day weekend!