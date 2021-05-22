A Great, Warm Saturday

This week has proven how fast the weather can change as we went from well below normal temperatures for about 2 weeks to now well above normal highs and lows. Our highs during the days have been into the 80s and this summer-like stretch will continue for a few more days still yet. It has also been several days since we've picked up any rain and we are starting to get dry. We don't have a decent shot at any rain until late next week so if you've planted the gardens you'll need to keep the sprinklers on for a few days. Temperatures will push up into the mid 80s today with plenty of sun early and more clouds building in the afternoon just like all of this week. Sunday will be similar as the high pressure continues to scoot a bit further west, but is not breaking down or moving out just yet. One day next week may push all the way up to 90 degrees, but some slightly cooler air may be building in by late week as a few chances for rain return. Until then, enjoy the dry weekend, but do so safely. Stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!