Our string of hot and humid days continues as July comes to a close. Our temperatures will rise through midweek as our Heat Advisory stays in effect until Wednesday evening. Highs will reach the mid-90s on Tuesday, with a little chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach the lower 100s under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be similar, with highs in the mid-90s, but our rain chances will increase through the afternoon. However, not all is lost as a big cooldown will arrive just in time for the weekend. Our temperatures will drop to the lower 80s for a comfortable start to the first few days of August.
A hot and humid end of July
Heat advisory in effect until Wednesday evening
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.