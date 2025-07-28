A hot and humid end of July

Our string of hot and humid days continues as July comes to a close. Our temperatures will rise through midweek as our Heat Advisory stays in effect until Wednesday evening. Highs will reach the mid-90s on Tuesday, with a little chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach the lower 100s under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be similar, with highs in the mid-90s, but our rain chances will increase through the afternoon. However, not all is lost as a big cooldown will arrive just in time for the weekend. Our temperatures will drop to the lower 80s for a comfortable start to the first few days of August.