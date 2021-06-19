A Hot and Humid Father's Day

Aside from some rain action earlier this morning, most of our day has shaped up nicely, but the clouds have stayed put from not only the low pressure northwest of us, but also from Tropical Cyclone Claudette which has downgraded to a depression now. There is still some storm action brewing northwest of us in Missouri and Illinois, but just like the past couple of rounds, as it nears the Ohio River it will begin to fall apart or at least weaken considerably. We do still have a chance to see a stray shower or hear a rumble of thunder through midnight, then we turn dry and remain dry for Sunday. Claudette will not impact our weather, but it will slide to our southeast and off toward the coast in North Carolina.

Father's Day is looking better! We will see sunshine return with fewer clouds until the hottest part of the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for most and some west (like Louisville) may even reach the low 90s. And if we don't see the low 90s here in the Bluegrass, it will feel close to that due to a climb in humidity too. The sticky air mass will stay put until the cold front on Monday sweeps through. Monday will bring us a better chance to see not only heavy rain but thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Once the front is through, Tuesday and midweek look terrific but much cooler. We could see a 13 degree or more drop from highs in mid 80s Tuesday to highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday!