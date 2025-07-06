A Hot and Humid Sunday

Heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the weekend, with highs reaching the lower 90s. It will make for a perfect day at the pool, as we will be under a mostly clear sky with a chance of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Those who see rain will be lucky to cool off, as heat indices will be near 100. We will cool off in the evening as overnight lows will fall near 70 under another mostly clear night. Rain chances will increase as we head into the workweek. Make sure to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you head outside today! Have a great Sunday!