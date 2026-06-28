A hot and humid work week ahead

After yesterday's and this mornings flooding, we now see a drier stretch of weather ahead plus the heat is about to crank up. Tonight, it's possible that a stray shower will be around, otherwise we will only see a few clouds with lows in the low 70s. Monday will be the start of the real heat and highs in the 90s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of our area from noon Monday to 9 pm Thursday. Daily afternoon high temperatures will push to and then stay in the low to mid 90s this entire work week plus we'll see a lot of sunshine. The humidity will be a problem too. Dew points will sit in the mid 70s making it feel tropical across the Commonwealth. Heat indicies could reach as high as 104 degrees especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Prepare now for the intense heat coming in. Rain and storm chances will take a break for a change. Eventually, we'll see shower chances return late week toward next weekend...just in time for the 4th of July.