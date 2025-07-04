A Hot and Muggy Independence Day Weekend

Temperatures will continue to rise as we move into the rest of the Independence Day weekend. We will be in the lower to middle 90s with a chance to hit our hottest temperature (90) of the year by Saturday afternoon. However, with the heat comes higher humidity. We will be walking the line between muggy and tropical throughout the weekend and into next week. Despite the humidity, we will have a mostly clear sky through Sunday, with an isolated chance of a shower or two on Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will increase by the start of next week.