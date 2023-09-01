A hot holiday weekend

Our first day of September started cool, but has warmed up to just above average temperatures this afternoon. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we have not only very dry conditions set, but also very warm temperatures...pushing up into the low 90s nearly every day. Saturday is the kickoff of UK football season and we have a toasty one ahead. The game begins at noon, so tailgating will be nice, but it will get very warm very quickly. By Labor Day, we will see high temperatures in the low 90s. Not bad for the unofficial end of the summer season, but much warmer than normal for this time of year. Next week looks even hotter. Finally, by the end of the work week, we have a chance to pick up some rain showers and maybe a storm Thursday through Saturday.