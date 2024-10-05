Watch Now
A hot Sunday before a fall-like cool-down

Temperatures will tumble soon
It has been a beautiful and very warm Saturday and we're in for a quiet stretch of weather coming up. Tonight low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s. Sunday looks great again, especially to start the day. Later on, a cold front will sweep through and that will bring in some clouds and the smallest chance for a stray rain shower. For the most part, we will be dry, but don't be surprised if you see some rain mainly in eastern KY. After that front, temperatures will take a tumble and feel much more like October for the upcoming work week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 80s tomorrow, then drop to the upper 60s/low 70s for the rest of the week along with dry weather and abundant sunshine.

