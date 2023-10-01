A hot three days ahead

The weather has been fantastic this weekend, if you don't mind the heat. Temperatures will cool into the 50s tonight before hitting the mid 80s on Monday afternoon. The first three days of our work week will be hot ones as we keep to the mid 80s and fully dry and sunny. Later in the week, we have a cold front set to move in. It will only bring small, scattered rain shower chances, but anything will be better than nothing. Then, behind the front, comes some of the coolest air we have seen in months! Highs will drop sharply to the 70s and 60s for next weekend putting a fall feel in the air for sure! The days beyond that warm back up a little and keep mostly dry.