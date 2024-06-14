A hot weekend inbound

Our weekend is off to a warm start. The heat from the day, and a cold front, has sparked a few heavy downpours and some thunder mainly in central Ky this evening. As we continue into the night, this action will fade giving way to some sunny but hot weather for both Saturday and Sunday. Because of the cold front, the humidity levels will be much lower tomorrow, but will kick back up for Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 80s Saturday and press into the low to mid 90s on Sunday! Be sure to keep cool if you plan to be celebrating dad outdoors. The large dome of heat we've been talking about will continue to build next week with nearly every day sitting in the 90s. This could be dangerous to work in, so have a plan for breaks or maybe less work.