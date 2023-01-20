A January feel this weekend

Since the cold fronts passed yesterday, we are left with a much more January feel out there to start our Friday. We are more "normal" today and won't see much of a rise in temperatures at all through the day. Clouds will be stubborn and thick this morning through mid afternoon, but late day may bring a bit of cloud-clearing, but it won't help us warm up any. The wind has been strong for the past 24 hours and we'll see those calming down some, but still breezy enough to make it feel anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the air temperature. Keep those winter coats around all day and into the weekend as well. We will see some slight warming into Saturday as more sunshine is coming. Saturday will also be completely dry ahead of another rain-maker moving in on Sunday. There is a chance for a wintry mix with the rain through the day Sunday, but it is looking like a mostly rain event at this point. All eyes will be on a potential snow-maker coming in mid next week as temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s.