A leftover shower for Monday

As we conclude another weekend, we have seen some nice weather for this Mother's Day 2023. Sunshine has even made an appearance along with more comfortable humidity levels. As we roll into a brand new work week, we see more weather changes on the horizon. For Monday, its a fairly quiet start to the week although there is still a chance for a few spots of drizzle or light rain as the low tries to move on out. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the past few days...with highs in the low to mid 70s, but that's more normal for mid May.

We have our eyes on our next weather-maker set to arrive Tuesday. A wave of energy is rolling off of one of the low pressures and should send us some rain and storms into the Ohio Valley for much of the day Tuesday. Models are even calling for spots of torrential rain. While that is another chance to pick up some needed rain, we don't want to see too much in a short amount of time. Tuesday alone, we could see up to 1.5 inches in places.

Once that wave is through, we will be left with nicer, calmer weather at least for Wednesday and Thursday. Those will be the best days of the week with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the mid 70s. In fact, we hold onto the 70s the rest of the week and next weekend, too.