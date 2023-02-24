A little weekend shower action

The end of our work week has been pretty quiet, but much cooler than the past two days when we felt more late spring-like. We will see a few more changes into the weekend as a bit of energy in between two high pressures works in sparking a few mainly light rain showers. Our in-house model shows enough cold air tonight to spark some light mixing showers especially north of I-64 into early morning. Rain totals will be low, maybe up to a tenth of an inch, so it's not a heavy rain system by any means. Clouds will reside over us most of Saturday, but a few peeks of sun late afternoon are likely. Highs will keep to the upper 40s Saturday and warm a little to the mid 50s by Sunday. Our next stronger push of rain and storms comes in on Monday. We will also see the warmth peaking again, back into the low 70s! March (and Meteorological spring) arrives Wednesday and it should come with some more sun and warmth. Sixties will hang around through late week, too.