Happy Sunday! Another chilly and sunny day is ahead. Highs will only reach the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon. We warm up at the start of the work week, temperatures returning to the low 50s on Monday. We warm up to the low 60s Tuesday, but strong storms will develop along a cold front Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. We cool to the 40s again for the second half of the week.

Have a great day!