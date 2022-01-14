A mess for most this weekend

As we approach the weekend, we are already beginning to see some changes, like the clouds here in Lexington all day long. The cloud cover has held our temperatures down in the 30s too. These are the kinds of temperatures we can expect to see all this weekend as the storm gets closer. Right now, it is traveling down through the Midwest and will move our way toward the later half of the weekend. What we have our eye on first is a chance to pick up a couple of scattered snow showers into Saturday morning. This is only a small taste of what will come on Sunday. A few snow showers will likely be here and there through early afternoon before hitting a dry spell the rest of Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday brings a mess for most of the state. What we do know is that there will be plenty of mixing going on! All types of winter precipitation will be on the table: rain, freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow. The line where we move from rain to snow will be very thin at times meaning one half of a county will have steady rain falling and the other half will have snow falling. The mixing action will turn to all snow by Sunday evening and that is where the snow could accumulate more. Travel will become hazardous as the day wears on Sunday into the night. Monday may hold a few leftover snow showers, but the worst will end with the weekend. Temperatures will then remain cold most of next week with high temperatures only pushing into the mid to upper 30s most of the week.