A mild day before big winter storm

It is Thursday which means it's the day of transition as we expect the storm to come rolling in later this evening. Other than a few light rain showers, things remain pretty quiet today. As the cold air and low pressure works its way southeast temperatures will be in a free-fall tonight and into Friday morning. This is also when the rain will change over to snow. It's not a lot in the way of accumulation, but most of our viewing area we should see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow by Friday morning. There will be bare spots on the grass because of blowing snow thanks to winds up to 40-45 mph making it very difficult to measure.

Wind chills will be dangerously cold...down to the -20s to -30s! A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for our viewing area from 10 pm to 1 pm Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Central KY from 6 pm Thursday to 1 pm Friday. The timing of the coldest air with strong winds is between 2 am and 10 am on Friday. We could get close to or even break some records tonight into Friday. Prepare now for big impacts to you traveling tonight and Friday. It is best to travel today before 7 pm or wait until Saturday.

We slowly will climb out of the freezer and see calmer winds as we move into Christmas Day. High temperatures will only reach the upper teens though. Next week, we will get back into the 30s and eventually 40s.