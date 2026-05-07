A milder feel for Friday

As we near the end of another work week, we are still tracking loads of sunshine for Friday and some of the upcoming weekend. Be aware that temperatures could drop into the upper 30s tonight/early morning so patchy frost is a possibility again. As of now, there is no Frost Advisory. The valley areas are most likely to see some frost. Once Friday is underway, plenty of sunshine will be around and we remain dry. A cold front is moving in from the west though and this will bring at least a chance for spotty to scattered showers late Friday night into early Saturday. Much of the weekend looks to keep dry as we warm up a bit to the low and mid 70s. Another wave of rain showers is possible later Sunday into the night. Next week still looks unseasonably cool for a few days.