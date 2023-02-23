A more "normal" February Friday

Two days in a row we had fantastic warm air plus sunshine across much of the state. One more day in the 70s would make a heat wave, but we will get back to a more "normal" range of temperatures to finish out the work week. We also did not break a record today. Tonight, we will cool to the 30s which will be like a shock to the system. A couple of stray rain showers may also show up and roll through from a much weaker secondary cold front. Friday will be mostly dry with sunshine again and slightly less wind.

The upcoming weekend will bring a couple of rain showers here and there, but nothing too strong. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s both weekend days before we take off again on Monday....toward 70 degrees again! This round of warmth comes, yet again, with more rain and the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms. Tuesday will dry out and cool off, then March arrives midweek with highs right back up to 60.