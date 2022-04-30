A mostly dry, warm Saturday

A couple of rain showers have been gliding into and through northern KY, but the rest of us have remained dry for a couple of days now. Today won't be much different. If you are out and about early this morning, you may have to dodge a shower, otherwise, we will see many clouds, but most of the day will remain dry. Yesterday ended up very warm and today will be even warmer with high temperatures pressing up into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees! Sunday will be a similar feel, but with a better shot at rain moving in late tonight into early Sunday morning. Some of those showers could hold some rumbles of thunder as well and eastern KY will be in a marginal risk for strong thunderstorms.

After the cold front, we'll clear back out for Sunday evening. So the weekend won't be all rain and there will be times for you to enjoy outdoors! Next week still holds some active days with showers and thunderstorm chances every day all the way through Friday. Temperatures will rest in the 70s until late week when we only dip to the upper 60s for highs. So no big cool down in sight...as of now.