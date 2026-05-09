A mostly nice Saturday

Our Saturday is underway and we have many clouds around and possibly a stray light rain shower or two to start the day, but the rain won't last. Nicer conditions return pretty quickly today. Clouds may hang around until midday then gradual clearing will take shape as temperatures warm to the mid 70s. That will be a big difference from last weekend! For Mother's Day, it's the opposite. We will begin the day dry and nice, but see some more rain chances late in the day. Overall, the rain totals will stay less than a quarter of an inch, so it's not a big rain. Temperatures will dip early in the new work week, but eventually warm back to the low 70s by midweek. Our next rain/storm chance is Wednesday. By next weekend, the warmth finally takes back over as we inch toward the 80s again.