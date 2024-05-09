Watch Now
A much cooler end to the week

We fall to the 60s soon
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 14:38:30-04

The eventful weather pattern is slowing down as we roll into our final work day of the week tomorrow. Friday will be much cooler than the past several days (mid 60s), but it won't last too long. Expect more clouds than sun not only Friday but Saturday as there is still a small chance for a rain shower or two around both days. Sunday looks to be fantastic for mom with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up a bit to 70 degrees. Further into next week gets warmer, but as that happens, we'll start to see rain and storm chances increasing yet again.

