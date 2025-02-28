High winds through this evening

Our work week is wrapping up nice and dry, but very windy. Gusts have been up around 35-40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight. Once we see a dry cold front move through tonight, the winds will quiet a bit but remain breezy as low temperatures fall back to the 30s. The weekend is looking much cooler in the wake of that cold front. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday. We will still get a good amount of sunshine both days as we keep dry. Next week will bounce around a bit more as we track temperatures moving back to the 50s and 60s, but it comes with some unsettled weather including rain showers and a few thunderstorms.