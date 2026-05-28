A much drier end to the week

After a very soggy work week, things have finally dried out today and will continue to do so over the next few days. Clear skies will lead to temperatures in the 50s overnight and more sun for your Friday. Temperatures will still press into the upper 70s tomorrow with a lot of sun, but a slightly cooler and drier air mass in place. High pressure will keep us dry on Friday and much of the weekend. There is a slight chance of a shower south early on Saturday, but overall the trend is generally dry throughout the 8 day forecast. The temperature trend will hang out right around normal which is the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend and next week will be good for catching up on outdoor work like mowing.