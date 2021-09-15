A Much Drier Late Week

For the past two weeks, both of our most rainy or active weather days have occurred on Wednesday. Today, some locations across Kentucky has received a month's worth of rain like Bardstown and southern Fleming county. Five inches or more of rain has been measured in these two locations with some others like northern Madison county picking up around 3 inches. The Flash Flood Watch remains in place for most of our viewing area (excluding far southern/southeastern counties) until 8:00 pm. Never drive across a flooded road! The rain will wrap up after sundown for most folks with only a stray shower possible tonight. Areas of fog will likely develop after the rain.

Thursday brings a bit of sun back, but will be covered by several clouds at times. Temperatures were stifled today by rain and clouds, but Thursday and Friday's highs will be back up into the low 80s which is near normal. As we approach the weekend, we will see some scattered showers around, but nothing too active at this point. Each day will hold a chance for showers and some sun as well. Temperatures will push up to the mid 80s by Sunday and Monday. It looks like a more unsettled and therefore cooler weather pattern will arrive next week.