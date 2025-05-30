A much more quiet weather weekend

It's been an active Friday with more strong storms around the area and one tornado that touched down in Washington county. Now, we are past the worst of the weather and will move into a much more quiet weather pattern just in time for the weekend. We could see a couple of showers in southern KY Saturday afternoon, otherwise the whole weekend is drier. The temperature trend will start in the 70s Saturday and Sunday, then we hit the 80s next week! Sunshine is coming our way Monday through Wednesday along with the heat. Late week will bring another shot at showers and thunderstorms. Enjoy the weekend!